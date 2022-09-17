Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid are set to take on Atletico Madrid in the season's first El Derbi in a La Liga fixture on September 18, 2022, at the Wanda Metropolitano. Los Blancos got off to a perfect start in the domestic competition winning all five matches. But there is little doubt that their credentials will be tested when they will go up against Diego Simeone's troops away from home. They head into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over RB Leipzig and will hope to maintain the momentum against their cross-town rivals.

Meanwhile, Atletico, are in the seventh spot with 10 points having won three out of their five matches. They registered a convincing 4-1 win over Celta Vigo in their last La Liga outing but fell to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Date: September 18/19, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 19) Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is showing the game in the U.S.

Premier Sports 2 is broadcasting the fixture on TV in the UK, with streaming on the Premier Player, ITV Hub & La Liga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US NA ESPN+ UK Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV / Premier Player / ITV Hub India Sports 18 -1 SD/HD Voot Select

Atletico Madrid team news & squad

Atletico will miss Stefan Savic and Sergio Reguilon. Jose Gimenez and Thomas Lemar are doubtful for this clash as they are yet to return to training. However, they will be boosted by the return of Jan Oblak between the sticks.

It will not be surprising if Diego Simeone goes with five at the back. Nahuel Molina and Reinildo will occupy the wide areas while Mario Hermoso, Felipe, and Axel Witsel might play as the three centre-backs.

Marcus Llorente, Koke, and Saul Niguez will slot in at midfield with Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix vested with the responsibility to lead the attack.

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel, Felipe, Camara. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri. Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.

Real Madrid team news and squad

Real Madrid are likely to miss Karim Benzema as the Frenchman is currently nursing a knee injury. Eder Militao is also a doubt for the clash even though the Brazilian has started to train with the squad.

Thibaut Courtois is set to keep his place in goal. He will be shielded by a back four which might comprise of Ferland Mendy as left back, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger as the two centre backs, while Dani Carvajal will slot in as right back.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni are likely to take their positions at the centre of the park. While Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Fede Valverde will feature in the front three.