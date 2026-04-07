Atlético Madrid have responded to the decision by the Referees’ Technical Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation regarding the controversial incident in the La Liga match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid last Saturday.

Atlético Madrid criticised referee Bosquets Ferrer’s decision to rescind the red card shown to Barça player Gerard Martín and requested clarification from the Technical Committee of Referees.

Gerard Martín attempted to pass the ball, touched it, but stepped on Almada’s ankle. Referee Bosquets Ferrer deemed this a serious foul and brandished a red card, but Melero López, from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room, objected to the decision and called on the referee to reverse it, which he did.

On Tuesday, the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) acknowledged on the programme ‘Tiempo de Revisión’ that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) should not have intervened in the match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona to reduce Gerard Martín’s punishment from a red card to a yellow card, and that the player deserved to be sent off.

For its part, Atlético Madrid expressed its gratitude to the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) for acknowledging a clear refereeing error.

Atlético Madrid posted, via its X account, the video of the Referees’ Technical Committee’s analysis of the controversial incident against Barcelona.

Atlético Madrid commented: “Many thanks to the committee for the clarification… In times like these, it is greatly appreciated when one admits one’s mistakes.”

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