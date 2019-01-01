Atletico Madrid agree deal to sign €40m Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente

have reached an agreement with to sign Marcos Llorente in a deal worth a reported €40 million.

A statement on Atleti's official club website read: Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of Marcos Llorente to our club, pending that the player from Madrid overcomes the relevant medical examination.

"It is expected that after performing this medical examination, the midfielder will sign a contract that will link him to our entity for the next five seasons."

More to follow...