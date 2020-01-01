ATK’s hat-trick hero Roy Krishna does not want complacency to kick in

The Fiji international striker refused to become complacent even after the team secured play-offs berth…

After a brace against , Roy Krishna struck a hat-trick against Odisha FC to propel to the top of the (ISL) table and confirmed his team’s play-offs spot.

Krishna had a dry patch in January where he went on without scoring in five consecutive matches but the Fijian striker had now come back with a bang.

Speaking about his inspiring performance on Saturday, the ATK star said, “I am just doing my job. I just want to do best for the team. When I can’t score, I want to assist and when I can’t assist I want to do something else for the team. As a striker, you go through this phase but I never stopped working hard. I am happy to get the hat-trick.”

A humble Krishna did not want to take all the credit from the match against Odisha as he suggested that the win came due to the entire team’s effort and every player must get credit for the performance.

“I think today was just not about me. I scored three goals but I think as a team we played well and credit must go to everyone.”

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas had suggested after the match that this was ATK’s best performance in the ongoing ISL season. When Krishna was asked about Habas’ opinion, he said, “As a player, it is difficult to judge the best match. He is the coach and he knows what he is doing and if he thinks this was the best game, then this was.”

The Fiji international did not want any complacency after securing the play-offs spot and instead suggested that they are now focusing on the next match which is against .

“Our main target is next week's Chennaiyin match. It is an important game and it won’t be easy. They are a good side and we can't get carried away. This win we will enjoy but will continue training from Tuesday.”

The ATK striker dedicated the win to the team’s Spanish defender Agus Garcia who had to head back home due to a family problem. “We dedicate this victory to our captain Agus. He is going through some family issue back in home and just wanted to give something to him. Hopefully, this win will give him some motivation and make him stronger,” said Krishna.