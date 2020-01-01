ATK's Prabir Das: We played well in Bengaluru too

booked their berth in their third (ISL) final and set up a date with on March 14 in Goa. This was after they downed 3-1 (3-2 aggregate) on Sunday evening with a top notch performance from Prabir Das.

The former full-back suffered an ACL injury and went to Bangalore and Chennai to undergo rehabilitation and recovery. He played with the ATK reserve side and gradually got his confidence back. For a top professional to ply his trade with the reserve side is something most players shy away from.

This season Das has been a revelation of sorts in the ISL and is arguably ’s best right wing-back. He has provided five assists, with two coming against Bengaluru on Sunday.

“It is not just about me, the entire team did well today. We played well in Bengaluru too, we had 67 per cent ball possession, but we conceded one goal due to a silly mistake. But we knew that we had our home match and we believed that we could come back.

“Today also we started well but unfortunately conceded an early goal but we still believed that we would come back. Anything is possible in football,” said Das.

He was pleased with his performance and mentioned that the pinpoint crosses are because of his hard work in training over the last year or so.

“I focused on my crosses and worked on my strengths as a full-back while training last year when I was injured. I am really happy that I could give two assists today and help the team reach the final,” signed off Das.