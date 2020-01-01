Aston Villa’s Samatta embittered despite milestones in Bournemouth loss

The Tanzanian is disenchanted following his side’s defeat to the Cherries notwithstanding his memorable Premier League debut

Mbwana Samatta admitted to feeling disappointed despite scoring in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

Making his English topflight bow against the Cherries, four records tumbled for the 27-year-old as his beleaguered side returned home empty-handed.

117 - Mbwana Samatta is the first Tanzanian to feature in the @PremierLeague, whilst will become the 117th different nation to be represented in the competition. Global. #BOUAVL pic.twitter.com/5IX0t8kVO4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

In his post-match reaction, the Tanzania international claimed team results are more essential than personal accolades.

“We are disappointed as a group because we didn’t get what we wanted," Samatta told media

“It’s always hard to lose a game but we’ll keep our focus on the next games.”

“It’s okay when you score goals as a striker. I came here two weeks ago and everybody is looking forward to seeing me score goals.

“But when you lose a game you cannot be happy because, as a group, we have to win together and lose together.

“I scored but I’m disappointed because of the result.”

Despite his disillusion, the ex- man disclosed a dream came true against Eddie Howe’s men.

“That was my dream, always when I was a kid, until today,” he said.

“It’s a dream come true and for everybody in Tanzania it was a dream to see a Tanzanian player play in the Premier League.”

Aston Villa continue their battle against relegation with a game against Hotspur on February 16.