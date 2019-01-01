Aston Villa’s Nakamba joins Grobbelaar, Mwaruwar & Ndlovu in exclusive Premier League list

The midfielder becomes the fourth Zimbabwean to feature in England’s elite division following his involvement against the Hammers on Monday

’s Marvelous Nakamba has joined Bruce Grobbelaar, Benjani Mwaruwari, and Peter Ndlovu in the English Premier League hallowed ranks.

The 25-year-old becomes the fourth Zimbabwean to play in 's elite division following his participation in Monday evening's clash against .

Nakamba made Dean Smith’s starting XI as the Villans chased their second win of the season against Manuel Pellegrini’s team.

In the process, he joined the exclusive list of Africans who have graced the Premier League.

On August 19 1992, Coventry City’s Ndlovu made history as the first Zimbabwean and African to feature in the new English Premier League.

’s Grobbelaar followed this path in the same season before Mwaruwari’s involvement with Portsmouth in 2006 earned that status after signing from Auxerre.

Following his transfer from on August 1, 2019 for an undisclosed fee – Nakamba has featured just once – in Aston Villa’s 6-1 obliteration of Crewe Alexandra in the League Cup.

In that encounter, he was on from start to finish at Alexandra Stadium.