Aston Villa boss Dean Smith provides injury update on Tammy Abraham

The Anglo-Nigerian missed Villa’s last four games and sat out England U21 last international outing

manager Dean Smith has given injury update on Tammy Abraham ahead of their tie with on Saturday.

The 21-year-old missed Villa’s last four games, having last featured for the Championship side in their 3-0 victory over on March 16 owing to a calf injury.

During the international break, the youngster who sat out of outing against U21 treated by the Three Lions’ medical team.

And ahead of Villa’s meeting with Blackburn, the 48-year-old gaffer has revealed that the young striker, now fully fit, has returned to training fully fit.

“We’re thankful to the England camp. They have looked after him by giving him some modified treatment on his groin injury,” Smith said in a pre-match conference.

“They also had look at his calf injury that he suffered from fatigue. He’s now back training and fully fit, though.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve got an understanding international group.

“They wanted to have him there because he’s an important part for the tournament work in the summer. He got a good rest period with them.”

Abraham who has been in spectacular form since teaming up with the Villa Park outfit, scoring 21 league goals will hope to add to his tally in the encounter.