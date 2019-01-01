Asian Cup 2019: Stephen Constantine - Don’t think we became world class in the last three months

The English coach pointed that his team have been steadily progressing as a unit over the course of last four years…

Stephen Constantine was delighted with the 4-1 win over Thailand in their Asian Cup opening game on Sunday evening. However, he mentioned that his team will continue to work hard for the next two Group A matches against UAE and Bahrain.



“Firstly it was just another game and we are not getting carried away. It’s three points, if it was three points and we qualify then I would have been excited. There are no issues with the boys keeping their feet on the ground. We are very level headed, we are a good team and we work hard. Obviously we are delighted and tomorrow morning we train again,” said Constantine.



He mentioned that the difference between the game against Thailand the draws they have had recently was that his players did well to convert the chances which came their way.



“Did I expect us to win by three or four goals, no. You don’t go into a game thinking you will win 4-1or 5-1. You play well, you create chances and you score goals. We created chances in the last three or four games and we didn’t score and today we converted and I am obviously delighted with that,” he explained.



India have had a good string of results which started with a 0-0 draw in China which was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Jordan. Last month they managed to hold off a strong Oman outfit in Dubai.



“I don’t think my team became world class in the last three months. We are working on this since the last four years. The result in China was a good result. We are happy with the win but this didn’t happen in the last three months but in the last four years.



“In some games you start a bit slow, it happens. You get a bit nervous and you try to get settled in. I think it is important to not concede a goal in the first 15-to-20 minutes. I am obviously pleased when we start quickly. We finished quickly as well today and so I am happy,” he concluded.