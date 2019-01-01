Asian Cup 2019: Sandesh Jhingan - India defended like warriors against Bahrain

The 25-year-old put in a valiant display at the back but ended up on the losing side…

India suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Bahrain in their final Group A game of the Asian Cup 2019. The Blue Tigers finished at the bottom of the table with three points from as many games.

Sandesh Jhingan expressed his disappointment as India were on the cusp of making history by qualifying for the knockout stages for the very first time in their history.

“I’m disappointed as we defended really well today. I’m very disappointed how it turned out. But very important that the boys gave their all and we defended like warriors throughout the game. But that's football. Congrats to Bahrain for the win. It has been a good Asian Cup. We have improved a lot.

“Everyone gave their best for the past four years since the qualification started. And finally thanks to everyone who turned up and supported us. From now on, upwards and onwards,” said the Chandigarh-born defender.

Article continues below

He went on to claim that the Blue Tigers have improved under the tenure of coach Stephen Constantine who has since put in his papers. The Kerala Blasters defender however, was proud of the performance put in by the Indian team.

“We have really improved a lot. We played against UAE four years ago and they thrashed us 5-0 and now we almost beat them. So we have improved as a unit. We have worked hard. The passion and desire among the boys are crazy. And even though this is a heart-breaking loss, we are going to back each other up.

“There is always a tomorrow. What's gone is gone. But we are proud to do so well in the tournament. Sometimes you end up on the wrong side and today is the wrong side,” he signed off.