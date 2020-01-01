Asantewaa, Guehai, Elloh & Boho help Logrono to Spanish Copa de la Reina final

A host of stars from Africa were in action as their club reached a first-ever final of the domestic competition in Spain

Grace Asantewaa, Jade Boho, Ida Guehai and Rebecca Elloh were in action as their side progressed to the Spanish Copa de la Reina final following Wednesday's 3-2 penalty win over .

The Spanish Primera Iberdrola teams had played out a barren draw in regulation time before Logrono won the ensuing penalty kicks at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

Equatorial Guinea's Boho and Cote d'Ivoire's Guehai joined Logrono in 2018 and 's Asantewaa arrived at the club in 2019, while Cote d'Ivoire's Elloh teamed up with the side this summer.

To reach the semi-final, Gerardo Leon's team earlier defeated 2-0 before they edged in the quarter-final and aimed to book a place in the final for the first time against Athletic.

Following their exploits in a 2-1 defeat to , Guehai and Asantewaa were handed a starting role, while Boho and Elloh featured as second-half substitutes in the semi-final match.

Logrono made a bright start to the match as Asantewaa looked to have opened the scoring for the hosts but her effort was ruled out for offside in the third minute.

As expected, both teams continued on a cautious note, though Logrono had the upper hand in terms of ball possession as Olga Garcia came close in the 20th minute before half time.

Athletic resumed the contest on a high as they showed some level of urgency at the start of the second half when Erika Vazquez and Lucia Garcia almost broke the deadlock for the visitors.

Ángel Villacampa's team maintained their dominance in the final stages as their best chance saw Vazquez hit the woodwork 10 minutes from time but the encounter went into extra time.

The persistence of coach Villacampe's side continued as Valdezate and Moraza threatened the defence of Logrono but the hosts held on to force the contest into a penalty shootout.

From there, both teams went into a penalty shoot-out, which saw Logrono triumph with a 4-3 win thanks to Boho's effort.

Asantewaa was in action for 60 minutes before she was replaced by Boho, while Guehai featured for 101 minutes before she gave way for her compatriot Elloh.

African summer signings 's Nothando Vilakazi and 's Cynthia Musongo were undressed for the encounter despite making their debut in Logrono's league opener with Levante

Having reached the final, Logrono will face the winner of Thursday's second semi-final between and .