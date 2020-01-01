Asante Kotoko and Annan announce contract extension

The shot-stopper and the Porcupine Warriors are set to stay together for at least two more years

have sealed a new deal with goalkeeper Felix Annan, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

The 25-year-old, whose previous contract was set to run out at the end of 2019, and put pen to paper on a renewal on Tuesday.

Although Kotoko failed to mention the length of the extension, media reports state the shot-stopper's new term is set to last until the end of 2021.

“I am the captain of the club and so have a mission which I’ve not accomplished," Annan told the Kotoko Express App.

"I neither wished to leave the club nor made any exorbitant demand.

“I am happy here, I want to remain here to accomplish the mission that I’ve set for myself."

Annan joined the Porcupine Warriors from Wafa in 2015, initially on a loan deal.

In August last year, he was appointed captain of the club following the departure of Amos Frimpong.

''Felix is the captain and he is loved by the players, technical team and the supporters,'' Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu added.

''He has a huge positive influence on the team. He is a very good goalkeeper and a great sportsman.

''He is a Black Stars goalkeeper and we are lucky to have a player like him in the team.

"We need his services because he is the type of player that we cannot do without. And it makes me very happy that we have extended our union to make him stay."

The 25-year-old was a member of ’s team that suffered a disappointing Round of 16 elimination at the 2019 in .

