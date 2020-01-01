Asamoah Gyan: Rapper Sarkodie joins Fifa and Caf in reactions to Ghana legend's Legon Cities switch

The 34-year-old's transfer to the Ghana Premier League club has been greeted with many comments on social media

World football governing body Fifa, African football's governing body Caf and African music icon Sarkodie are among a host of top entities to celebrate Asamoah Gyan's return to 's domestic football after 17 years away.

The 34-year-old, Africa's highest scorer at the World Cup as well as Ghana's most-capped player and all-time top scorer, signed for Premier League ( ) side Legon Cities on local Transfer Deadline Day on Saturday.

He joined The Royals on a one-year deal and will be expected to make his debut when the club faces Berekum on matchweek one of the 2020-21 GPL season on November 14.

"Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with Legon Cities FC. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every detail of the club. Thanks for your support," Gyan posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with @legoncitiesfc. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every details of the club. Thanks for your support 💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HlppSmxRVs — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 1, 2020

Ghanaian rapper and BET award winner Sarkodie quote-tweeted the striker's post, saying: "Ou! It’s true !!!!! Big up my brother, congrats on this one .... really respect you for this ... now our local games are gonna be exciting".

Ou! It’s true !!!!! Big up my brother 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 congrats on this one .... really respect you for this ... now our local games gon b exciting... 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 https://t.co/5g30DyDIyl — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) November 1, 2020

Fifa also quote-tweeted Gyan's post with well-wishes: "The highest scoring African in World Cup history has returned to Ghana. Good luck at Legon Cities FC, Asamoah."

🔝 The highest scoring African in #WorldCup history has returned to Ghana ✍️



🇬🇭 Good luck at @LegonCitiesFC, Asamoah 👍 https://t.co/I2GSz0mAgx — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 1, 2020

Caf, meanwhile, kept it simple, quote-tweeting a photo of Gyan in Ghana colours with the tag "Bay Jet is coming home!"

Caf deputy general secretary and former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe was not left out.

"Asamoah Gyan congratulations. I pray this will be a stepping stone for something big in the GPL! Well done Legon Cities FC and good luck Capitano Asamoah Gyan. It always seems impossible until it’s done," the ex- man posted.

@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 congratulations I pray this will be a stepping stone for something big in the GPL!..well done @LegonCitiesFC and good luck Capitano Asamoah Gyan 👍🏿👏🏿👌🏿✊🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 “It always seems impossible until it’s done “🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/gZbI1vHx23 — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) November 1, 2020

Gyan returns to the Ghana Premier League for the first time since leaving Liberty Professionals for Italian side in 2003. In his time away, he also played for French outfit Stade Rennais, Sunderland in the Premier League, Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai in the , Shanghai SIPG in , Turkish side Kayserispor and most recently in .

Before joining Legon, he was highly linked to Ghanaian giants for whom he holds a personal desire to line up before calling time on his professional career.