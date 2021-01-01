Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Asante Kotoko management member hits back at Ghana striker as booing controversy continues

The erstwhile Udinese forward has been called out for his outburst after being booed during a Ghana Premier League game

Former Asante management member Nana Kwame Dankwah has responded to Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan, who has warned fans of the club against using his name for bragging rights following a booing incident on Saturday.

Now on the books of Legon Cities, the veteran forward was subjected to boos by Kotoko fans during his substitution into a Ghana Premier League match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Gyan did not hold back after the game, describing the Kotoko fans as hypocrites.



Subsequently, Dankwah has had his say on the matter.

"Who told him that we mention his name when we travel outside, does his name guarantee visa acquisition?’’ Dankwah said, as reported by Ghana Web.

"He is not the only player who has played Black Stars and has returned to play in the Ghana Premier League.

"Respect is reciprocal, these same supporters cheered him on when he was warming up.”

Gyan has suggested the hostility received was because of his decision to snub Kotoko in favour of Legon Cities in his return to the Ghana Premier League.

Abroad for 17 years, the former Sunderland and Udinese striker made a return to Ghana, joining the Royals in a short-term deal.

Gyan had previously publicly spoken of his love for Kotoko and a desire to play for the club before calling time on his playing career.

It was not surprising that he entered into negotiations with the club before sensationally swerving the Porcupine Warriors to sign for Legon on transfer deadline day.

"I choose the team I want to play for, even if I want to play for Kotoko. I chose Legon Cities because I felt like the deal was better for me," Gyan said in a social media video.

"You cannot force me to play [for] any team I [don't] want. So what you guys did yesterday was unnecessary. And then when you fly outside, you mention my name.

"You people fly or travel outside, then you boast with my name. I am not the only one but I can also say I am one of the people you boast of when you go outside, and you cannot tell me it's not true. So you cannot be hypocrites.

"I said it at the press conference [after the game] and I will also say it now. You should be thankful you have me in the league. This goes to the Kotoko fans based in Accra."

Gyan is yet to score since joining Legon Cities.