Arteta wouldn't have stopped working from coronavirus symptoms, says Arsenal coach's wife Lorena

The Spaniard's wife revealed he would have continued going to work with his illness in a normal situation

coach Mikel Arteta would have continued working with his symptoms if it wasn't the deadly coronavirus, according to his wife Lorena Bernal.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the Spanish coach had been diagnosed with Covid-19 as the Premier League was thrown into disarray by the pandemic.

However, Arteta's wife used Instagram to update on her husband's health, revealing he was 'feeling fine' and that if his illness wasn't coronavirus, he would have stayed on the training pitch.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who sent good vibes, texts, emails and calls, really it's been overwhelming," Bernal said on Instagram.

"I understand as well that you want to know what's going on.

"My husband is feeling fine, he is well. It's true that he had symptoms of the virus but the symptoms would have never stopped him from going to work in a normal situation.

"He would have just taken an ibuprofen or paracetamol and he would have gone to work so really, it's nothing major.

"Some temperatures, some headaches but that's it. That's his experience. My kids and I are perfectly well.

"Apparently the virus is not lethal. It could be for a certain amount of people but the majority are going to go through it with mild symptoms."

Arsenal's match against Man City, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, had already been postponed prior to the Arteta diagnosis after the Gunners players came into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis.

After winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was also confirmed to have the illness, the Premier League announced that the season would be postponed until April 3 at the earliest.

An unnamed player has also shown symptoms consistent with Covid-19 with the club initially announcing that their squad was in self-isolation before back-flipping on the measure.

There are also a number of and Bournemouth players taking isolation measures after coming into contact with someone suffering coronavirus.

Football has been suspended worldwide with competitions halted including the , , , , and .