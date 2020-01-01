Arsenal's Saka scores first Premier League goal to end Wolves run of clean sheets

The Anglo-Nigerian opened his English top-flight account to give the Gunners the lead at Molineux Stadium

Bukayo Saka found the back of the net in the Premier League for the first time in his career in ’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The versatile player was handed his 22nd league appearance in the encounter and made the most of the opportunity, opening his goal account.

The 18-year-old Anglo-Nigerian fired home a sublime effort, leaving goalkeeper Rui Patricio with no chance.

Saka’s effort thus ended the solid defensive display from Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, who have not conceded in 448 minutes, having last let in a goal against Hotspur back in March.

448 - Bukayo Saka's maiden Premier League goal was the first Wolves have conceded in the competition in 448 minutes of action since a Serge Aurier strike in March. Rocket. pic.twitter.com/V37mwpGdme — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2020

The Super Eagles target, who recently penned a new deal with the Gunners has continued to enjoy a brilliant campaign with the Emirates outfit.

The defender won the Arsenal Player of the Month award for February and he is in contention to scoop the award for the second time in a row, having been suspended since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Saka has now made 34 appearances across all competitions in this campaign to help the Gunners continue in their quest to play in Europe next season.

The defender was promoted to Arsenal's first team in 2018 and made his Premier League debut against in January 2019.

Saka started as a winger before he was deployed to the full-back position by manager Mikel Arteta, where he has continued to impress.

The versatile player will hope to keep on with his fine performances when Arsenal take on on Tuesday.