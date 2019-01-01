Arsenal’s Aubameyang targets BATE Borisov’s fall

Having lost the first-leg tie, the Gabon international is hoping they can overturn the deficit and advance to the next round of the competition

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has set his sight on the defeat of BATE Borisov when they meet in Thursday’s game.

Unai Emery’s men lost the first leg of the encounter 1-0 at Borisov Arena, with Stanislav Dragun scoring the solitary goal.

The 29-year-old who has registered two goals in four games in the tournament this season and 18 in all competitions is hoping they can overturn the deficit and advance into the round of 16.

Pics of today training before tomorrow’s match !! Need to win this game 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/bQzhaJcsls — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 20, 2019

The Gunners reached the semi-final stage of the competition last season before losing to and are hoping to surpass the feat this term.