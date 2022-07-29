Arsenal vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch Emirates Cup

The Gunners will wrap up their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign when playing host to La Liga opposition

Arsenal’s final pre-season fixture before the 2022-23 Premier League campaign gets underway will see them take on Sevilla in the annual Emirates Cup. The Gunners will play host to La Liga opposition at their Emirates Stadium home as they look to land another trophy on the back of a convincing 4-0 victory over domestic rivals Chelsea in the Florida Cup.

Mikel Arteta will know that winning is a useful habit to get into, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep right across the action in north London.

Arsenal vs Sevilla date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Sevilla Date: July 30, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

How to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, but it will be streamed live via Arsenal.com and the Gunners’ official app – with a pass available for £5.99.

In the United States, Arsenal fans can also stream via the official Arsenal website.

TV channel Online stream N/A Arsenal.com / official app

Arsenal team news

Injuries at full-back have remained an issue for Arsenal, with Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu nursing knocks which make them doubtful for the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 5.

Emile Smith Rowe is another fitness concern for Arteta, as he deals with a muscle complaint, while summer signing Fabio Vieira may have to wait a little longer for his debut due to an ankle problem.

Gabriel Jesus was taken off early against Chelsea, but is not considered to have suffered any lasting damage, and Eddie Nketiah could lead the line if the Brazil international has handed a rest.

Sevilla team news

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir is a doubt to grace English soil again with a muscle problem, but newly-arrived centre-back Marcao is in line to figure for Julen Lopetegui’s team.

Karim Rekik and Marcos Acuna managed just 32 minutes in Sevilla’s last outing against Angers, but their withdrawals were tactical and both could figure against Arsenal.

Ex-Tottenham forward Erik Lamela should get game time against familiar foes, while Lucas Ocampos and Youssef El-Nesyri have been linked with the Gunners in the past and will want to catch the eye.