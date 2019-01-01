Arsenal vs Manchester City headlines weekly schedule

Everton also travel to Manchester United, while Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United clash in the Telkom Knockout Cup final

’s match against and ’s meeting with are the two headline fixtures on Super Sunday in what’s set to be an engrossing weekend in the Premier League.

SuperSport will broadcast both of Sunday’s blockbusters, while and Leicester are both in action on Saturday.

The tussle between and United has the potential to be the match of the weekend, with both of these two enjoying a resurgence in recent times.

The Toffees were tenacious and dynamic as they defeated at home last weekend, with interim coach Duncan Ferguson rousing his troops following the dismissal of Marco Silva.

With no permanent replacement for the Portuguese coach yet announced, expect Ferguson to again pump up the beleaguered Toffees as they head to Old Trafford.

However, they’ll face a United side who are enjoying some of their best form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed head coach.

The Norwegian has overseen a victory over his predecessor—Jose Mourinho—when Hotspur came to town, and also last weekend’s triumph against Manchester City, where his side delivered a vibrant display to dent their neighbours’ title hopes.

Will it be Everton or United who continue their momentum over to Sunday’s collision between these two powerhouses of the North West? Catch the match on SS3 from 16:00 CAT.

Later on Sunday, Arsenal and City meet, with Pep Guardiola’s side unable to afford another slip up in the top four race…let alone to keep alive their faint title aspirations.

However, they must be cautious of a Gunners side who ended a nine-game winless streak by coming back to beat .

While the first hour of Monday evening’s encounter had evidenced the malaise and the muddle that pervades at Arsenal, Freddie Ljungberg’s troops sprung into life in the second half, downing the Hammers with a nine-minute flurry.

Can the Swedish interim coach maintain that momentum when the reigning champions come to town in this mammoth collision between two domestic heavyweights?

This fixture will be broadcast on Sunday, on SS3, with kickoff at 18:30 CAT.

Also in Premier League action this weekend, Liverpool host in Saturday’s early kickoff, with the leaders’ bout available on SS3 at 14:30 CAT.

The pick of the late-afternoon kickoffs is Leicester’s meeting with ; the Foxes are enjoying a superb winning streak under Brendan Rodgers—overtaking City and Chelsea in the process—but can they extend their run against a Canaries side who have troubled some of the league’s big boys already this term?

That match is available on SS5 in and SS4 in the rest of Africa at 17:00 CAT on Saturday.

Beyond the Premier League this weekend, the pick of the action is Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final between and , which is available on Saturday at 18:00 CAT—SS4 for South Africa, and SS9 for the rest of the continent.

While Sundowns are the favourites, United ought not be underestimated, with Eric Tinkler overseeing a fine improvement in their fortunes.

The KwaZulu-Natal side is a team transformed under the former Bafana Bafana star, and currently sit eighth in the standings—a fine achievement after losing Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe to at the start of the season.

Tinkler is targeting a top-eight finish, but having lost just once in their last 11 matches, they’ll be quietly confident in their chances of bringing home the silverware this weekend.

“It would be a fantastic achievement,” he told journalists. “What we have done in a space of six months would be a great turnaround, but we can’t celebrate anything.

“We’ve got a few games left,” he added. “We’ve got the final and then [Kaizer] Chiefs at home, [they are] massive and hard games.

"Probably no one gives us a chance against either team, we’ve got absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain,” the former Barnsley man concluded. “To win a cup competition and then finish the year in the top eight would be great.”

Also this weekend, and are in action in the last domestic games before next week’s El Clasico, but can the two league leaders maintain their momentum away at and respectively.

For Barca, all eyes will be again be on wonderkid Ansu Fati, who broke records aplenty earlier in the campaign, and continued in the same vein this week when he became the youngest ever goalscorer in the with a winner against Internazionale.

That defeat knocked out of the Champions League, but the fallen giants can console themselves with the fact they are top of the standings in after 15 matches, and now have a two-point lead after ’ defeat by last weekend.

The top two are in action again on Sunday, with Juventus hosting —fresh off last weekend’s draw with —and Inter away at .

They’re tough assignments, no doubt, but how will the complexion of the title race look come Sunday evening?

Find out on SuperSport, with both matches live on SS9 (South Africa) and SS8 (Rest of Africa).

Full SuperSport weekend fixtures

Saturday 14 December:

Liverpool vs Watford SS3 Kickoff at 14:30 (CAT)

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth SS3 Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Leicester vs Norwich SS5 (SA) & SS4 (ROA) Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona SS7 Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) Kickoff at 18:00 (CAT)

vs Osasuna SS7 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Sunday 15 December:

Manchester United vs Everton SS3 Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

vs Tottenham SS5 Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Juventus vs Udinese SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

vs SS11 (SA) & SS5 (ROA) Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Arsenal vs Manchester City SS3 Kickoff at 18:30 (CAT)

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:45 (CAT)

Valencia vs Real Madrid SS7 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)