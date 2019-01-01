Arsenal vs Lyon: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Gunners will look to head into the final week of pre-season in some form following impressive results and with transfers set to be completed

face in the tenth edition of the Emirates Cup final, with the Gunners hoping to build on some promising results and the side still looking for their first win of pre-season.

Victories over and , plus a 2-2 draw with in 90 minutes, have seen optimism steadily growing around Unai Emery's side as they also look to close transfers for Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney.

Loan signing Dani Ceballos could be set for his first outing, meanwhile, with the Emirates Stadium crowd eager to see their new man in action.

Game Arsenal vs Lyon Date Sunday, July 28 Time 3:15pm BST / 10:15am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN3 and streamed live on Watch ESPN.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN3 Watch ESPN

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be live streamed via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Bellerin, Sokratis, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac Midfielders Xhaka, Ceballos, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Smith Rowe, Willock Forwards Aubameyang, Lacazette, Iwobi, Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli, Asano

Unai Emery is set for a boost in midfield with Dani Ceballos having joined in with training and Matteo Guendouzi returning after an extended break following the Under-21 European Championship.

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are expected to be fine to play after being attacked by a gang in London, though the pair are being offered psychological support by the club.

This could be an important game for the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with winger Nicolas Pepe expected to sign for a club-record fee in the coming days.

Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Emile Smith Rowe are all out.

Position Lyon squad Goalkeepers Lopes, Tatarusanu, Racioppi Defenders Yanga-Mbiwa, Andersen, Rafael, Denayer, Marcelo, Dubois, Marcal, Tete, Solet, Kone Midfielders Aouar, Mendes, Lucas, Diop, Caqueret, Tousart Forwards Dembele, Terrier, Traore, Depay, Pinto, Gouiri, Cornet, Fofana

Lyon manager Sylvinho could welcome back his key trio of Under-21 stars Moussa Dembele, Houssem Aouar and Locas Tousart, though they may not be thrown straight in from the start.

This will be a new-look Lyon side with star players Nabil Fekir, Ferland Mendy and Tanguy Ndombele having moved on to , Real Madrid and respectively this summer. New signings Joachim Andersen and Thiago Mendes could feature.

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are favourites at 8/13 to take the match with Bet365. Lyon meanwhile can be backed at 4/1, while a draw is priced at 3/1.

