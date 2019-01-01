Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday

know there is no more room for error in the Premier League as they go hunting a top-four spot.

Three successive league defeats have seen them slip to fifth and they now need to drop points in one of their final two games to have a chance of guaranteeing themselves football next season.

But even then they would have to win both of their remaining matches - starting on Sunday when visit the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were beaten last time they were in action at home in the Premier League, falling to a shock 3-2 defeat against , but they did bounce back with a morale-boosting victory in their semi-final first leg against on Thursday night.

The last time they played Brighton they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Amex on Boxing Day, with Jurgen Locadia cancelling out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early goal.

Arsenal Injuries

Aaron Ramsey will not be available for Arsenal after it was confirmed that the Wales international would not play for the Gunners again.

The 28-year-old injured his hamstring against in the Europa League and will not return until after the final in Baku on May 29, should Arsenal get there.

Denis Suarez is another that's ruled out after it was revealed that he was also out for the season with a groin problem and would not be able to play again before the end of his loan spell from .

Laurent Koscielny is a doubt after taking a heavy knock to his ankle during Thursday night's 3-1 win against Valencia in the Europa League.

All three long-term absentees, Rob Holding (knee), Danny Welbeck (ankle) and Hector Bellerin (knee) remain sidelined.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal do not have anyone banned for the game.

Arsenal Potential Starting Line-Up

With Arsenal's penultimate Premier League game of the season falling in between the two legs of their Europa League semi-final against Valencia, Unai Emery is expected to make some changes against Brighton on Sunday.

But with a place in the top four still up for grabs, the Spaniard will be well aware he can't make too many changes, especially after what happened against Crystal Palace last time the Gunners were in action at the Emirates in the Premier League.

The likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could come into the attack, with one of either Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rested ahead of the second leg with Valencia next Thursday.

Article continues below

Bernd Leno will come back into goal having sat out Thursday night's game, with Shkodran Mustafi and Matteo Guendouzi also pushing for a starting spot in what could be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Brighton Team News

Dutch midfielder Davy Propper is out (hamstring). Israel international and fellow midfielder Beram Kayal is a slight doubt (also hamstring). Winger Solly March is likely to start after his second-half impact as a substitute against Newcastle.

Opta Match Facts

Arsenal have lost none of their seven previous home meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W6 D1), with the Gunners conceding just one goal in those games.

No south coast side have ever won a Premier League away game against Arsenal (P32 W0 D7 L25).

Arsenal have lost their last three Premier League games – they’ve not lost four in a row in the competition since March 1995 under Stewart Houston.

Arsenal have only lost their last home league game of the season in one of the last 21 campaigns (1-2 vs in 2010-11), winning their last six in a row.

Only Cardiff and Huddersfield (10 each) have failed to score in more away Premier League games this season than Brighton (8), with the Seagulls also failing to score in each of their last three on the road.

Brighton have lost all 11 of their Premier League away games against ‘big six’ opposition by an aggregate score of 2-23.

Brighton are winless in their last seven Premier League games – they’ve never gone eight without a win in the competition before.

Arsenal have conceded 49 Premier League goals this season. Having conceded 51 goals last term, they could ship 50+ goals in consecutive top-flight campaigns for the first time since 1982-83/1983-84.

Arsenal have conceded three goals in their last three Premier League games – they last conceded as many in four consecutive league games back in November 1963.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 19 Premier League goals for Arsenal this season – he could become the sixth different player to net 20 in a single campaign for the Gunners and first since Alexis Sanchez in 2016-17.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET) on Sunday May 5, and will be televised in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. It will also be streamed on Sky Go. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States.