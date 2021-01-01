Arsenal target Buendia happy to wait as Gunners focus on January loan options

The north Londoners are interested in the Norwich playmaker, but his £40 million ($55m) valuation means any move is unlikely this month

Emiliano Buendia is not expecting to make a late move for him in the January transfer window and is happy to wait until the summer before deciding his future.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Argentine attacker, whose impressive recent form has been spearheading Norwich’s bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

Buendia has seven goals and six assists so far this season, with Norwich sitting top of the Championship table at the halfway stage, four points clear of closest challengers .

The 24-year-old’s form has seen him mentioned as a possible replacement at Arsenal for Mesut Ozil, who is currently in Turkey finalising his switch to Fenerbahce.

But whilst Buendia believes he should be playing in the Premier League, sources close to the player have told Goal that he remains fully focused on Norwich and their promotion push.

The Argentine’s representatives, who also look after Emiliano Martinez, have a good relationship with Arsenal and are in regular contract with technical director Edu.

They are aware of the Gunners’ interest in Buendia, but concrete discussions about a potential move this month have not taken place and Norwich have not been contacted by the north Londoners.

Whilst being open to a move this month, Buendia has now accepted that a switch is highly unlikely given how advanced the transfer window is and so will concentrate fully on getting Norwich promoted back to the top flight at the first attempt before exploring his options in the summer.

The Canaries are believed to value their playmaker at around £40 million ($55m), but remain adamant that they have no interest in doing business at this key stage of the season.

Speaking about Buendia this week, Norwich boss Daniel Farke said: "He is a proper team-mate, concentrated in the training sessions and the last game.

"He is absolutely happy and knows he has a coach and team-mates who want him to be successful and love him.

"Arsenal are one of the best clubs in this country and also Europe. But it makes no sense to have a move in January."

Agents across Europe are aware that Arsenal are in the market for a creative midfielder this month, but the belief is that should any deal materialise it would only be a short-term loan until the end of the season to provide cover for the in-form Emile Smith Rowe .

Arsenal did hold an interest in Real Madrid star Isco, but the 28-year-old is looking unlikely to leave the Spanish champions before deadline day.