Arsenal starlet Nelson explains disciplinary dropping at Hoffenheim

The England U21 international has impressed during a loan spell in Germany, but has also been removed from the fold for bending club rules

youngster Reiss Nelson has explained the breach of club discipline which saw him dropped by loan employers .

The 19-year-old forward, who was included on the Goal NxGn list of most exciting teenagers on the planet, has enjoyed a productive time in .

There have been a few dips, with fitness issues and a language barrier forcing him to learn quickly, but six goals have been recorded in the Bundesliga.

Nelson is hoping there are more to come, having returned to favour after being removed from the plans of Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann as an “educational measure”.

The man held in high regard by those back at Emirates Stadium has sought to shed some light on why he was unceremoniously dumped, telling reporters ahead of a potential outing for ’s Under-21 side against Germany on Tuesday: “I was late to training, I was 20 minutes late, and that’s something I need to learn from.

“You can make mistakes but it’s your job and you shouldn’t be late.

“I held my hand up and I said sorry to him and we both moved on as bigger men. He put me in the squad the next week because I’d been doing well.”

Nelson is expected to build on his time in Germany, with Rio Ferdinand among those to suggest that he could be among the next crop of young talent to earn senior England recognition.

For now, the Gunners starlet is happy in the U21 set-up and looking to take important lessons from what has been an eye-opening experience at Hoffenheim.

He added: “I’ve been out there for 10 months by myself.

Article continues below

“It’s not been easy and I haven’t had my mum or my brother about. I’ve got to do my own shopping, I haven’t got many friends out there but it’s my job and I’m there to play football.

“When I do come back I do like to go out with my friends and see family because in Germany I’m on a mission. I do like to enjoy myself when I’m back but that’s normal for a guy my age.

“I don’t get homesick but my family are very good, they’ll fly straight over and my brother will come and stay for a month and my mum will come over any time I ask her.”