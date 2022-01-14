Arsenal star Aubameyang left out of Gabon squad due to suspected heart problem

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Gabon's squad to face Ghana on Friday after scan results showed suspected heart problems.

The scans were done by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), with two other Gabon stars, Axel Meye and Mario Lemina, also removed from the squad for the same reason.

Aubameyang tested positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to the Africa Cup of Nations but had recently returned to training ahead of Friday night's game.

What was said?

"According to the CAF medical commission, the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meye and Mario Lemina, who just returned from Covid, cannot take part in this match," the Gabon Football Federation said in a statement.

"The examinations showed cardiac lesions. CAF did not want to take any risks."

The big picture

Aubameyang was hoping to start a match for the first time since December 2, with the striker excluded from the Arsenal squad since being left out for breaking team rules.

The Gabon star also recently battled Covid-19, which saw him miss the team's Afcon opener against Comoros.

Gabon went on to win that match 1-0 behind a goal from Aaron Boupendza.

