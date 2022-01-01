Arsenal set Premier League red card record as Gabriel is given marching orders in Man City defeat

Arsenal have set a new Premier League record for red cards after seeing Gabriel given his marching orders in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The Gunners welcomed league leaders City to Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day looking to avenge their 5-0 drubbing in Manchester back in August.

Mikel Arteta's side went in at half-time 1-0 up thanks to a Bukayo Saka strike, but Riyad Mahrez levelled proceedings from the penalty spot before the hosts were reduced to ten men, making some top-flight history in the process.

Arsenal hit unwanted milestone

The Gunners have now become the first side to reach 100 red cards since the formation of the Premier League back in 1992.

Gabriel, meanwhile, is the 11th player to have been sent off under Mikel Arteta, which is more than any other club since the Spaniard's appointment in December 2019.

Gunners miss out on important point

Arsenal initially dealt with pressure of having to play the final 30 minutes of their latest domestic outing with just ten men impressively, but conceded a heartbreaking stoppage-time winner from Rodri that ensured City move even further clear at the top of the table.

The north London outfit produced a much-improved display against Pep Guardiola's side but have now lost their last ten meetings, which is their longest losing sequence against any side in the division.

The final result means Arsenal remain in fourth place on 35 points, four ahead of West Ham in the race for the last Champions League spot having played one game more.

Arteta's side will now take in a two-week break from Premier League action before a huge derby encounter against Tottenham on January 16.

