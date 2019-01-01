Arsenal set Champions League final target as Kroenkes seek to emulate LA Rams success

The Gunners owners already have a side competing for the biggest prize in American sport and are now looking to challenge for the European equivalent

Arsenal are being challenged to emulate the success of the Super Bowl-bound LA Rams, with the Kroenke family charging Unai Emery with the task of delivering Champions League glory.

On Sunday, the biggest spectacle in American sport will see the Rams take on the New England Patriots in Atlanta.

Stan Kroenke, who boasts a controlling stake in Arsenal, will be looking for coach Sean McVay and star quarterback Jared Goff to deliver on a first Super Bowl appearance in 17 years – and a first since the franchise returned to Los Angeles from St Louis.

By the time the Rams take to the field, the Kroenkes will have already been interested spectators of a Premier League contest which will see their top-four chasing Gunners face defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Emery will be looking to collect a positive result in the contest, but he has been made aware that the ultimate goal is to force the north London club back into contention for major honours at home and abroad.

Josh Kroenke, Arsenal director and son of owner Stan, told The Daily Telegraph: "To see where Sean has taken us [the Rams] in a short amount of time gives us a lot of confidence.

"The only thing on a par with the Super Bowl is Arsenal making the Champions League final.

"It is something we are very focused on.

"I have been telling my friends all week the Super Bowl is the biggest spectacle that we have here and the Champions League is something in Europe that we strive for and we look forward to being a part of in the future."

Josh Kroenke has also revealed that he intends to piece together a “cross-pollination” project which will see Emery and McVay sharing ideas and tactical philosophies.

It is hoped that the experienced Spaniard in charge at Emirates Stadium can aid the development of a 33-year-old coach at the Rams who is about to make NFL history as the youngest man to lead his team out in the Super Bowl.

Article continues below

"I think he [Emery] and Sean are very comparable in the way they approach their craft on a daily basis," Kroenke added.

"There is a lot of data they break down. They are very active on the practice pitch. Their styles are similar even though they are half a world apart.

"Unai's energy is contagious and his dedication is immense. They love what they do and they are leaders. The players want to run through a wall for them."