Arsenal ride their luck at the Camp Nou as Frida Maanum's shock strike earns a hard-fought Women's Champions League point against Barcelona

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Arsenal survived a first-half barrage at the Spotify Camp Nou to claim a 1-1 draw with European champions Barcelona in the Women's Champions League. Frida Maanum gave the Gunners a shock lead before Caroline Graham Hansen levelled, and the Norway midfielder was delighted with how Renee Slegers' side ran, defended and still carved out chances away from home.

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Maanum strike stuns the Camp Nou

Arsenal were pinned back for much of the first half, with Barcelona firing 18 attempts at goal before the break, yet the visitors went in front against the run of play in the 22nd minute. Alessia Russo, who has 12 goals in nine games for club and country, beat two players to start the move and then crossed for Caitlin Foord, whose close-range effort was saved by Cata Coll.

Maanum reacted first to power in the rebound, sending around 1,000 travelling fans into raptures, the Guardian reported, despite the match being moved to Thursday because of a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday.

Bonmati sparks Barcelona response

Misa Rodriguez kept Arsenal in front with a string of saves, including a point-blank stop to deny Sydney Schertenleib, while Graham Hansen headed against the post in stoppage time of the first half. Pere Romeu had surprisingly left three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati on the bench, but her introduction shortly before the hour mark changed the game.

Three minutes after she came on, Esme Brugts found Graham Hansen unmarked on the right, and the Norway forward cut inside before curling past Rodriguez. Russo then fired over from a golden chance to restore the lead in the 66th minute.

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Maanum proud of Arsenal's defensive effort

The result was another reminder of Arsenal's knack for frustrating Barcelona, having beaten them in the 2025 final in Lisbon thanks to a Stina Blackstenius goal. Speaking to Disney+ after the final whistle, Maanum said: "We were leading 1-0, but I think it's a good performance from us defensively. I think we ran a lot and disrupted their attacking game. We get away with a point that is quite good against Barcelona away.

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"We had 30 per cent possession but we created chances. Caitlin [Foord] had a good one in the first half and then Alessia [Russo] in the second half. Overall it's a good performance creating that many chances against Barcelona away."

Lyon and London City Lionesses next for Arsenal

The point lifts Arsenal back into the top four of the league phase, the places that earn a direct route to the quarter-finals, and leaves them two points behind leaders Lyon, who they face next week.

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Domestic form remains a concern, with the Gunners sixth in the WSL and 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Maanum added: "It's London City Lionesses on Sunday but obviously we are going to build from this."