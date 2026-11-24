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Arsenal were left to rue a wasteful evening at the Emirates Stadium as Borussia Dortmund fought back to earn a 1-1 Champions League draw on Tuesday. It was the first time Arsenal have failed to win at home since the league-phase format was introduced.

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Viktor Gyokeres fired the hosts ahead in the 10th minute with a dipping 25-yard strike from Noni Madueke's lay-off, and captain Martin Odegaard ran the show in a first half Arsenal dominated. Dortmund came out a different side after the break, and after Maximilian Beier had missed the ball entirely from six yards, he made amends in the 55th minute, finishing low into the bottom corner after a surging run from centre-back Joane Gadou.

Jobe Bellingham then had a goal ruled out for offside, before Arsenal laid siege to the Dortmund goal. Gyokeres headed wide from close range, the ball struck the post twice off Serhou Guirassy in a goalmouth scramble, and Declan Rice hit the base of the post. Arsenal finished with 30 shots, but only four on target, and missed all four of their big chances.

The draw leaves Arsenal on 11 points, a missed chance to climb into the top two ahead of the visit of Manchester City, while Dortmund move into the top eight on 10.

Below, GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Kepa Arrizabalaga (7/10): Deputising for David Raya, the Spaniard was shaky under high balls and flapped at a Dortmund corner before half-time, but still made the saves that mattered. He palmed away Gadou's angled drive in the 44th minute and made a fine stop from Julian Ryerson in the 68th, though the rebound fell to Bellingham, who was flagged offside. Beaten by Beier's low finish for the equaliser.

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Ben White (7/10): Whipped in a dangerous early cross for Piero Hincapie and supported Madueke well on the right, but blazed high over when the ball was teed up for him in the 62nd minute. Replaced by Jurrien Timber as part of Arteta's triple change.

Ezri Konsa (7/10): Calm on the ball and steady at the back for long spells. Headed wide from a Rice corner in the 64th minute and drove forward to join late attacks, though he fouled Waldemar Anton after Gyokeres slipped him into the box and fired high and wide from the centre of the box in stoppage time.

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Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10): A threat at set pieces, with headers in the 16th and 64th minutes, but a tougher night at the back. Beier got ahead of him to meet Daniel Svensson's low cross in the 48th minute, only to miss the ball entirely, and then cut inside past the Brazilian to score seven minutes later.

Piero Hincapie (7/10): Dortmund attacked his side more than any other, yet he stood firm and kept bursting forward. He forced a save from Gregor Kobel with a header in the 58th minute and cut the ball back for the 79th-minute scramble that saw the ball strike the post twice.

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Midfield

Declan Rice (7/10): Covered huge ground and kept arriving in dangerous areas. Curled just over from distance in the 33rd minute, was through on goal two minutes later before Nico Schlotterbeck's recovery tackle, and hit the base of the post with his weaker left foot in the 84th. His block tackle on Jobe Bellingham was one of the challenges of the night.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10): Neat alongside Rice during Arsenal's bright start and won an important header in his own box, but was dispossessed by Bellingham in a dangerous area midway through the first half. Made way for Bruno Guimaraes in the 65th minute.

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Martin Odegaard (8/10): Arsenal's standout performer. The captain created nine chances, and he and Madueke became the first Arsenal pair on record to create four or more chances each in a Champions League first half. His influence dipped after the break, but his clipped ball for Gyokeres' diving header and his clever low free-kick for the goalmouth scramble should both have produced a winner.

Attack

Noni Madueke (8/10): A constant menace on the right. Laid on the opener for Gyokeres, created repeatedly for Odegaard and his striker, and kept running at Dortmund until the final whistle. Will rue the 15th-minute rebound he failed to bring under control with the goal gaping.

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Christos Tzolis (6/10): Lively early, he forced a fine save from Kobel with a curling effort in the 15th minute, but faded as Dortmund grew into the game and made way for Eberechi Eze in the 65th minute.

Viktor Gyokeres (8/10): Led the line with real intent and opened the scoring with a superb dipping strike from 25 yards. Had seven shots in all, but should have added a second when he headed wide from six yards in the 75th minute, and was fortunate a VAR check cleared him of handball from a Dortmund corner early in the second half. Replaced by Mikel Merino in the 87th minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

Jurrien Timber (6/10): Came on for White in the 65th minute and had little opportunity to make an impact as Arsenal pushed for a winner.

Bruno Guimaraes (7/10): Replaced Lewis-Skelly in the 65th minute and helped Arsenal pin Dortmund back in the closing stages, sending in the final delivery of the night.

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Eberechi Eze (7/10): The most effective substitute. Slid the clever disguised pass that sent Rice through to hit the post in the 84th minute and had two efforts blocked, including one in stoppage time.

Mikel Merino (N/A): Replaced Gyokeres in the 87th minute and won a late free-kick, with too little time left to make a difference.

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Mikel Arteta (6/10): His side dominated the first half and the final 25 minutes, generating 30 shots, but were second best for long spells after the interval. His triple change on 65 minutes restored Arsenal's grip, yet four missed big chances turned a winnable night into two points dropped.