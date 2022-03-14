Arsenal star Partey reveals Will Smith would play him in a movie of his life

Thomas Partey has revealed who he would like to play him in a hypothetical movie of his life, with the Arsenal midfielder plumping for blockbuster Hollywood actor Will Smith as his choice.

The Ghana international also opened up on who he pretended to be when he used to play games at school on the playground, what meal he would eat every day for the rest of his life and who the smartest player at the Gunners is alongside him.

Partey has been at the forefront of Mikel Arteta's side's resurgence this season, and despite the gulf in ages - Smith is a quarter-century older than the playmaker - he feels that it would be the Independence Day and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star who should take on the role.

What has been said?

Asked on who should play him in a quickfire interview with Sky Sports, Partey hesitated before naming Smith - currently the frontrunner for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard - as his ideal pick.

Elsewhere, he revealed that he pretended to be Chelsea legend Didier Drogba when he used to embark on kickabouts as a youngster, while adding that chicken and rice would be the one dish he could happily eat every day for the rest of his life.

Partey also hailed team-mate Emile Smith Rowe as the smartest player he starts alongside for Arsenal, praising the England man for his intelligent game management.

The bigger picture

Arsenal face a crunch week for their Champions League qualification aspirations over the next seven days, with the Gunners set to take on title-chasing Liverpool and an in-form Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Arteta's side know that both Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard will present tough challenges for them to overcome.

But with the March international break looming, a points haul from both games would do their prospects the world of good.

