'Arsenal looking to sign very expensive players' - Emery eyes four new arrivals ahead of new season

The Gunners have been left frustrated in the transfer market thus far but their manager insists they are doing all they can to bolster their squad

Unai Emery insists are looking to sign "very big, very expensive players" as the Gunners try to boost their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Emirates Stadium outfit have been left frustrated in their pursuit of reinforcements so far this season having seen a series of bids knocked back or negoatiations drag on longer than expected.

have rejected two bids - the latest of which was worth £25 million ($31m) - for international left-back Kieran Tierney while Arsenal are struggling to raise the funds required to sign Wilfried Zaha from .

A deal has been agreed to bring in Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba for £27m ($34m), with the 18-year-old set to sign a five-year contract despite late interest from north London rivals in the defender.

But with that one not yet over the line, it leaves teenage Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli as the only addition to Emery's squad so far this summer.

Arsenal fans want to see investment amid frustration with the club's owners and last season's fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

And speaking ahead of Wednesday's International Champions Cup match against , Emery told reporters: "We are being patient and calm because we really want to sign players who can help us with a big performance, and also because we think in the team we have very good players and young players. We also need to take the best player in some positions.

"Really, I can say to our supporters that we are going to have a very good team with the players that are there now and also with three or four players who can help us in a few days."

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke told fans to "be excited" over transfers in response to their criticism regarding his father, Stan's, ownership of the club, and Emery added: "We are speaking about the big players and because we are starting thinking about our team and our squad now. We have very good players and very good young players that can progress and make big performances with us.

"Other players can come here to help us. We need, really, that they will come with a big performance. Our target is to achieve three or four players who really improve our team and our squad now.

"We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players and the first player in our list is our first target. And after, if we cannot achieve that, then the second. But we are thinking every time that they are going to improve our squad."

As reported by Goal on Tuesday, Arsenal have also held talks with regarding a loan move for midfielder Dani Ceballos despite reports over the summer that the international could be heading to Spurs.

And though Emery would not be drawn on any interest, he does rate Ceballos, saying: "I don't want to speak about the names. But Ceballos is a very good player."