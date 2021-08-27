Arsenal-linked Bissouma: Brighton & Hove Albion provide update

The Mali international has been a vital player for the Seagulls, who have won their opening two Premier League matches

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has stated Arsenal-linked Yves Bissouma is enjoying his football at the club and that he cannot control what others are thinking.

The midfielder has been consistently linked with a move to North London to strengthen Mikel Arteta's team. With the transfer window almost coming to a close, speculation is rife over a possible move on the final day.

However, his manager is optimistic the player will be part of the team this season.

"I have been answering questions about Yves for a long time, it’s a part of my daily routine," Potter said as quoted by the Argus.

"I answer questions about Yves, or when Tariq [Lamptey] was fit it was him, it is just a part of football. He is enjoying his football, I can’t control what others do or think.

"I know he is with us. You can see from his performances he is committed to Brighton, so we’re delighted with that."

So far, the Seagulls have lost centre-back Ben White who, coincidentally, joined Arsenal.

Nevertheless, the tactician has revealed he is open to departures if good offers come in for his players.

"The reality of it is, and I think our supporters will understand this, is that you can’t rule out anything in football," Potter continued.

"We all understand that, if Real Madrid or Barcelona or somebody comes in with incredible finance, we know where we are in the hierarchy of football.

"Our job is to make sure that whatever decision we make is for the good of the football club and I think we have to do that and make sure we are stronger at the end of the window than we were at the start of the window. That’s the responsibility of the club.

"But I don’t think you can ever rule out anything with anybody. I think that’s unrealistic for us. Even the top teams sell players."

Brighton have started the season on a high, winning their opening two matches against Burnley and Watford. In the match against the Hornets, Bissouma assisted Neal Maupay to ensure his team won the match 2-0.