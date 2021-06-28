'Arsenal know what I want to do' - Xhaka drops exit hint amid links to Roma

The Swiss midfielder has seen a summer switch to Italy mooted, with the 28-year-old seemingly leaving a door open for Jose Mourinho

Granit Xhaka has left the door open for Jose Mourinho and Roma to make a move for his services this summer, with the Swiss midfielder saying, when quizzed on his future plans: "Arsenal know what I want to do."

The 28-year-old has spent the last five years at Emirates Stadium, with 220 appearances taken in.

He is tied to a contract through to 2023 and has seen regular game time under Mikel Arteta, but a switch to Serie A heavyweights Roma has been mooted and Xhaka is seemingly willing to explore that option.

What has been said?

Xhaka is currently on Euro 2020 duty with Switzerland, with the pre-match press conference for a last-16 encounter with France held just outside Rome.

Asked by a reporter whether he was enjoying his time in the Italian capital, the combative performer said: "It’s very nice, yes."

Pressed further on whether he has informed the Gunners of a desire to move on in the current window, Xhaka added: "Arsenal know what I want to do."

Will a move be made?

Arsenal invested £35 million ($49m) in Xhaka when snapping him up from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

Roma are said to have seen a £13m ($18m) bid knocked back, with those in north London not prepared to take such a big hit on the fee they paid out.

Xhaka has, however, been a divisive character at times, hitting out at his own club's supporters at one stage, and has aired his pride at drawing admiring glances from Mourinho.

He has said of being on the new Roma manager's wish list: "To be honest, I didn't hear what Mourinho has said about me. But that makes you proud. Everyone knows Mourinho, knows what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win titles.

Article continues below

"You can now see what work I have done over the past few years."

The Gunners may do a deal eventually as they are being linked with a number of midfield reinforcements, including Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga, Wolves star Ruben Neves and Leicester playmaker James Maddison.

Further reading