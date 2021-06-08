Arsenal hold £35m Neves talks as Xhaka edges closer to Roma move

The Gunners are looking at replacements for the Switzerland international, who could soon be a Roma player

Arsenal and Roma are stepping up talks over a deal for Granit Xhaka, with the Gunners eyeing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as a possible replacement.

Discussions have been going on between the clubs for the past fortnight but have yet to reach a successful conclusion for the Switzerland international.

There is a hope between all sides, however, that a deal is a close - with Arsenal open to letting their former captain leave as part of their planned summer overhaul of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

What’s the latest?

Arsenal have yet to accept an offer from Roma for Xhaka, but sources at the north London club are confident that discussions are now heading in the right direction.

The Gunners want around £20 million ($28m) for the 28-year-old midfielder, who has two years remaining on his contract.

Roma were hoping to land him for closer to £15m ($21m), however, a figure Arsenal were unwilling to accept.

Talks are continuing over an acceptable solution and there is a growing feeling at Arsenal that a deal to take the midfielder to Rome could now be close.

One source told Goal that there is a willingness on all sides to reach an agreement as soon as possible, with discussions progressing very amicably between all parties.

Xhaka is keen for a new challenge after five years at Arsenal and would like for things to be sorted ahead of the start of the European Championship, so he can focus purely on international matters with Switzerland.

Neves to replace Xhaka?

Arsenal want to finalise Xhaka’s future quickly so they can concentrate on finding his replacement.

They are interested in Neves at Wolves, with talks having taken place about the Portugal international, however, he is not Arsenal’s only target, with his £35m ($49m) price tag a potential sticking point.

Wolves are open to selling Neves, who has two years left on his contract, and talks between the two clubs over a potential deal will accelerate once Xhaka’s exit is finalised.

