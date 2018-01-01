'Arsenal did it!' - Lovren targets unbeaten season with Liverpool

If the Gunners can do it, then why can't Klopp's Reds?

The Premier League season is not yet halfway through, but Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren says the Reds have the belief to go through the entire campaign unbeaten.

Jurgen Klopp's team have 14 wins and three draws from their 17 league matches and currently sit atop the league table - one point clear of Manchester City.

While Liverpool still have to avoid defeat in 21 Premier League games to match Arsenal's 2004 Invincibles, Lovren feels as if the 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United shows the Reds can match what was achieved by the Gunners in that famous season.

"Arsenal did it before so why not?" Lovren said.

"[Beating Man Utd] was a good result I would say for us. Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season.

"Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want, this is why we came here to Liverpool, because we know we can do it."

Despite assuming leadership of the league following Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on December 9, Liverpool are still second favourite with the bookies to lift the title behind Pep Guardiola's men.

Lovren acknowledged the strength of Manchester City and their stunning run to the championship last campaign, but feels this season's title race will go to the wire and even sees Tottenham as contenders to lift the trophy.

"I'm not sure that [Manchester City] have any weaknesses. Last year they won with 19 points. They know how to manage themselves even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year. Still they managed to be 19 points ahead," he said.

"It doesn't mean anything [this season].There are so many games in front of us and in front of them. It will be a tight race and it's not only City. Tottenham is only a couple of points behind.

"You cannot sit and enjoy and say: 'We have five or six points in front of everyone'. It doesn't work like that. Every game for us is a final."

The Reds will have the opportunity to temporarily extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a Friday night fixture against Wolves, before City can answer on Saturday with a match at home versus Crystal Palace.