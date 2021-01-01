Arsenal boss Arteta hints at more transfers before January window closes

The Gunners boss says that the club may be busy in the coming days as deadline day looms

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has hinted that the club could still make some transfer deals before the January window closes.

While Martin Odegaard and Mat Ryan recently joined the north London side on loan from Real Madrid and Brighton, respectively, they have bid farewell to Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos on free transfers. Meanwhile, William Saliba will spend the rest of the season at Nice and Sead Kolasinac returned to Schalke on loan.

There could be more comings and goings in the next couple of days, with Shkodran Mustafi rumoured to be a target for Liverpool and Ainsley Maitland-Niles possibly going out on loan.

Reiss Nelson also barely featured this season and it has been reported the club want to send him on loan to a team in the Championship.

Arteta confirmed on Saturday that the club's transfer business may not be over just yet as some players hope to move on in search of regular playing time.

"Well, there are some conversations at the moment going on," Arteta said at a press conference.

"I spoke with all of the players about their own situation because they are all aware of the minutes that they are playing and they want to improve their situation.

"I am willing to help them. Some of them the club is willing to help them and we will try to find a solution at the end. But I don’t know whether it’s going to be the case or not."

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games on Saturday when they drew 0-0 at home against Manchester United.

The Spanish coach was pleased with his side's performance and feels they made some good chances.

"I thought it was a fair result," he said.

"It was a big battle, both teams wanted to win, and it was a really competitive match. They had some moments in the first half, and we had the biggest moments in the second half, but to make the difference you need to score when we had the big chances we had."

The Gunners are in action again on Tuesday when they face Wolves.