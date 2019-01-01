Arsenal advised against Ozil sale as Wright talks up value of World Cup winner

The former Gunners striker believes a German playmaker who continues to divide opinion in north London should be retained as a potential match-winner

would be making a mistake were they to open themselves up to offers for Mesut Ozil, says Ian Wright, with the World Cup winner still their most creative influence.

The German playmaker has failed to convince everybody during a six-year spell in north London.

Struggles for consistency, despite regular flashes of brilliance, have led to questioning of his contribution and value to the collective cause.

A lucrative contract, which has been blamed for the departures of others, has also sparked debate regarding whether Ozil is worth as much to Arsenal as they are investing him.

More exit talk has been sparked around him as a result, with Goal revealing that the 30-year-old could be moved on this summer if a suitable bid is received.

Wright believes the Gunners would be wrong to part with a proven performer, with Ozil remaining the most likely player to make a match-altering contribution for Unai Emery’s side.

The Arsenal legend told The Mirror: "I'm not for selling someone like Mesut Ozil because Mesut Ozil is the kind of player you want in your team.

"People can say whatever they want - levelling accusations that he doesn't do it in this game or that game.

"The fact is that he is good enough to be doing it in those games.

"The amount of chances that Mesut Ozil is making on a regular basis, he's top in all five European leagues.

"Now whether that's Arsenal not getting the best out of him or people not taking the chances, he's still creating them.

"I have no problem with Mesut Ozil earning what he is earning, because at the end of the day you need players around him that can bring the best out of him as well."

Ozil committed to a new contract with Arsenal over the winter of 2018, with fresh terms preventing him from dropping into the free agent pool.

Article continues below

The hope was that ending the uncertainty surrounding his future would bring more out of the talented midfielder.

He was, however, to endure a testing 2018-19 campaign that saw him benched at times and deliver just five goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Both he and Arsenal can, however, end the season on a high as they prepare to take on domestic rivals in the final in May 29.