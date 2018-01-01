Arrest warrant issued for Sheffield Wednesday forward Forestieri

The warrant was issued after the striker failed to attend court on Friday

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri after he failed to attend court.

The 28-year-old was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Friday.

Forestieri was charged with using threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment on 24 July.

The offences allegedly occurred after Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season match against League Two side Mansfield Town at the Stags’ One Call Stadium.

However, after Forestieri failed to attend a warrant without bail was issued.

Forestieri began his youth career in 2003 with Argentine side Newell's Old Boys. Despite being born in Argentina, Forestieri is eligible for Italy thanks to his parents and represented the Azzurri from Under-17 through to Under-21 level.

The striker moved to Italy in 2006, signing a three-year deal with Serie A side Genoa. He then joined Udinese in 2009 before immediately going out on loan to La Liga side Malaga.

Forestieri also had temporary spells at Bari and Empoli before moving to Watford on loan in the summer of 2012. He would go on to sign a permanent five-and-a-half year deal at Vicarage Road six months later.

He was part of the Hornets side that finished second in the Championship in 2015 to earn promotion to the Premier League. However, we wouldn’t represent the club in the top flight, leaving for Sheffield Wednesday that summer on a four-year deal.

He was top scorer in his first season at Hillsborough, scoring 15 goals as the Yorkshire club reached the play-off final before losing 1-0 to Hull at Wembley.

After impressing in south Yorkshire, Forestieri signed a new contract in January 2017 keeping him at Hillsborough until the summer of 2020.

Forestieri has scored three goals in 13 appearances in what has been a difficult season for the club so far.

The Owls sacked manager Jos Luhukay last week after just under a year in charge at Hillsborough with the club 18th in the Championship table, six points above the relegation zone.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen has won both his matches in charge 1-0 to lift the club up to 16th.

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to the Hawthorns to take on third-placed West Brom on Saturday.