I-League: Arijit Bagui set to join 2nd Division side Bhowanipore FC

The right-back is in advanced talks with the I-League 2nd Division side...

Former player Arijit Bagui is set to join Bhowanipore FC, Goal can confirm.

The defender was Mohun Bagan's 'Player of the Year' in the 2018-19 season. But struggled to get minutes on the pitch in the previous campaign under Kibu Vicuna.

He started his career at Kalighat MS and then went on to join Peerless SC where he was converted into a right-back from a winger by coach Fuja Tope. He proved his mettle in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and was roped in by Mohun Bagan in the following season.

More teams

In his debut season under coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, he was an undisputed starter and went on to play more than 1100 minutes.

In the next season, he notched up his game a level higher and helped Bagan reclaim the CFL after a hiatus of eight years. He continued his rich vein of form in the I-League and although Bagan was struggling as a team, his contributions in defence and attack were decisive.

His performances were given due recognition by the club and he was awarded the Player of the Year gong.

However, in the following season, he could not replicate the form under Vicuna.

At the back of a forgetful campaign, Bagui would like to re-establish himself under Chakraborty and strive to fire the club to I-League.