Aribo on target as Rangers round off pre-season with Coventry City victory

The Nigeria international scored in his second straight outing for the Gers who ended their pre-season games on a winning note

Joe Aribo scored the opening goal as rounded off their preparation for the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership season with a 2-0 win over Coventry City on Saturday.

The Super Eagles midfielder continued from where he left off after notching a goal in the Gers' 4-0 thrashing of two days ago.

Steven Gerrard’s side ended their pre-season friendlies with a 100% winning record and keeping clean sheets in every game.

Aribo broke the deadlock at Ibrox Stadium in the 50th minute after a fine one-two movement with Alfredo Morelos.

A few minutes later, the Super Eagles midfielder won a foul and James Tavernier stepped up to deliver the free-kick which was turned to the back of the net by Connor Goldson’s header in the 67th minute.

Aribo was later replaced by Greig Stewart in the 82nd minute while new-signing Leon Balogun who moved to Glasgow on a free transfer was not involved in the game.

Aribo picks the ball up and plays a one-two with Morelos before showing great composure inside the box to calmly find the bottom corner | 1-0 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 25, 2020

Rangers ended their pre-season schedule with victories against , Nice and Motherwell and they scored 10 goals in total.

Aribo and Balogun will be hoping to play a part when Rangers visit for their first game in the 2020-21 Premiership campaign on August 1.

Five days later, they travel to Leverkusen for the second leg of their Uefa round of 16 fixture at Bay Arena with the aim of overturning a 3-1 deficit.