Aribo continues scoring form as Rangers hold St. Johnstone

The Nigeria international scored his second goal in two games to help the Gers secure a point away from home

Joe Aribo continued his brilliant form in front of goal in ’ 2-2 draw with St. Johnstone in Sunday’s Premiership game.

After inspiring the Gers to a comeback victory against Braga in Thursday’s game, the Super Eagles star was again at his best at McDiarmid Park

Steven Gerrard’s men started the game on the back foot with Callum Hendry opening the scoring for St. Johnstone in the eighth minute of the encounter.

Five minutes into the second half, the Gers levelled through Florian Kamberi before Aribo handed his side the lead for the first time in the clash in the 71st minute.

Rangers, however, failed to protect the precious lead, allowing Stevie May to equalise for the home team with 10 minutes left to play.

The draw leaves Gerrard’s men second in the Premiership table after gathering 64 points from 27 games.

Aribo has now scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season.

The central midfielder will hope to continue his impressive form when Rangers take on Braga in the second leg Round of 32 of their Europa League game on Wednesday.