Copa America

Argentina vs Colombia: TV channel, live stream, team news & Copa America semi-final preview

Goal
Last Updated
Getty Images
A place in Saturday's Copa America final against Brazil is the prize for the winner in Brasilia

Colombia will look to cause something of an upset when they take on Argentina in the Copa America 2021 semi-final at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha on Tuesday. 

Argentina are on an 18-game unbeaten run stretching back two years and have won their last four matches, including a convincing 3-0 win against Ecuador in the quarter-final.

Lionel Messi has once again been the inspiration for Lionel Scaloni's side, with the Barcelona superstar topping the scoring charts with four goals as well as a tournament-high four assists as he chases a first senior title with La Albiceleste.

Editors' Picks

Colombia, meanwhile, lost two of their four group matches to qualify for the knockout stages in third, before edging past Uruguay on penalties after a goalless draw.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.

Game Argentina v Colombia
Date Tuesday July 6, 2021
Time 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am BST

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Fox Sports 1 is showing the game live on TV in the United States (U.S.), with Univision and TUDN USA also providing coverage. An online stream for the match will be available on the Fox Sports App, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

US TV channel Online stream
Fox Sports 1 / Univision / TUDN USA Fox Sports App / Univision NOW / TUDN App

The BBC Red Button service will have the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). BBC iPlayer is the online streaming service providing live coverage.

UK TV channel Online stream
BBC Red Button BBC iPlayer

Team news & rosters

Position Argentina players
Goalkeepers E. Martinez, Marchesin, Musso, Armani
Defenders Montiel, Tagliafico, L. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Otamendi
Midfielders Dominquez, J. Correa, Rodriguez, Gomez, Lo Celso, De Paul, Palacios, Di Maria, Paredes, Acuna
Forwards Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Messi, A. Correa, Alvarez, Gonzalez

Argentina will be without defender Cristian Romero through injury so German Pezzella is likely to start.

Lionel Scaloni also needs to decide whether to stick with Marcos Acuna at left-back or bring in Nicolas Tagliafico. Guido Rodriguez is also competing with Leandro Paredes for a spot in central midfield.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: E Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, Lautaro.

Position Colombia squad
Goalkeepers Quintana, Ospina, Vargas
Defenders Lucumi, Sanchez, Cuesta, Tesillo, Mina, Munoz, Fabra, Murillo, Medina
Midfielder Cuellar, Cardona, Barrios, Cuadrado, Perez, Perlaza, Campaz
Forwards Borre, Morelos, Borja, Chara, Zapata, Diaz, Muriel

Colombia have Juan Cuadrado available again after the Juventus winger missed the quarter-final through suspension. He is likely to come straight back into the side in place of Rafael Borre.

Article continues below

Miguel Borja is also pushing for a start after coming off the bench for Luis Muriel against Uruguay.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Cuellar, Diaz; Zapata, Borja.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Argentina results Colombia results
Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (July 4) Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (4-1P) (July 3)
Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (June 29) Brazil 2-1 Colombia (June 24)
Argentina 1-0 Paraguay (June 22) Colombia 1-2 Peru (June 21)
Argentina 1-0 Uruguay (June 19) Colombia 0-0 Venezuela (June 17)
Argentina 1-1 Chile (June 14) Colombia 1-0 Ecuador (June 14)

Head-to-head

Date Result
June 9, 2021 Colombia 2-2 Argentina
June 15, 2019 Argentina 0-2 Colombia
September 12, 2018 Colombia 0-0 Argentina
November 15, 2016 Argentina 3-0 Colombia
November 17, 2015 Colombia 0-1 Argentina