Argentina coach Scaloni hospitalised after being knocked over by car while cycling

The 40-year-old was involved in a road accident in Mallorca and suffered multiple injuries, but he has already been discharged by doctors

head coach Lionel Scaloni was hospitalised after being hit by a car while cycling past a school in Mallorca, .

The Albiceleste boss has a home in El Toro and was transferred to a hospital in Son Espases after being knocked off his bike on Tuesday, at around 10am local time (9am BST/4am ET).

The incident took place in the car park of the Agora Portals International School and a Toyota has been identified as the vehicle which collided with Scaloni.

Despite initial reports that Scaloni sustained multiple injuries, it is believed that he suffered no serious damage and he has already returned home after the scare.

The Argentine Football Association released a short statement on Twitter confirming he has been discharged from the hospital.

El entrenador de @Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, sufrió hoy un accidente sin gravedad mientras conducía su bicicleta. Actualmente se encuentra camino a su domicilio tras el alta médica. pic.twitter.com/gm8VDg7w4y — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) April 9, 2019

Scaloni was confirmed as Argentina's new manager back in November, having previously served as assistant to Jorge Sampaoli before his departure after the 2018 World Cup.

During his playing days, Scaloni enjoyed a brief stint at West Ham in 2006 and also played for Mallorca and .

He spent the majority of his career at Deportivo La Coruna, however, racking up over 200 appearances for the club between 1998 and 2006.

Scaloni also earned seven caps for his country and he has now been charged with leading them towards the 2019 Copa America, which takes place this summer.

Argentina have been drawn in Group B of this year's competition alongside , and .

A 1-0 win over in their final warm-up game on March 26 saw Scaloni's men bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat in three days earlier.

La Albiceleste are considered underdogs in the Copa America given their recent form, but Scaloni confirmed recently that Lionel Messi will play in the finals, having only recently returned to the international fold following an extended break after the World Cup.