Antonio Iriondo wants Jamshedpur to score more goals

Despite the long list of injuries, Jamshedpur FC boss Antonio Iriondo remains positive ahead of their tie against Odisha FC ....

were unable to maintain their commanding start to their season and are currently on a four-game winless streak.

Coach Antonio Iriondo is unfazed by his team's recent form and believes they are ready to take on Odisha FC.

"We have been working hard this week. We know that we have important injured players. But we have the rest of the squad. We have not come here just to play, we have come here to win,” he explained.

The Men of Steel have scored 12 goals and have conceded 11 so far. Additionally, their list of injured players comprises big names such as Piti, Noe Acosta and Sergio Castel.

The attack is hence expected to be blunt going into the crucial fixture. But the Spaniard believes that he has the players who can do a good job in front of goal.

"In our style, we don't care about defence or attack. We make a balance in both. We know the numbers but it is not a big deal for us. We don't have the offensive players to score many goals now and we have to improve. But we have other players who can replace them.

“The essence of our football is to have the ball for more time and keep it. We will try to score more goals than the last few games but we don't care too much much in defence,” he concluded.