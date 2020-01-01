Anthony Pilkington - Luis Suarez is the best player I have ever played against

The winger chose the goal against Manchester United the most memorable moment of his career…

’s newest foreign recruit Anthony Pilkington has played 75 matches in the Premier League for and has scored 14 goals.

The has scored against 10 different opposition in the Premier League which includes giants like , , Hotspur, but Pilkington considers the goal against in the 2012-13 season as his most precious strike ever.

The goal came in the 60th minute of the match as Pilkington converted a sublime header from Javier Garrido’s cross beating Red Devils custodian Anders Lindegaard through the top corner.

“There have been a few memorable matches in my career. Obviously, I have played against a lot of top teams back home. But the most memorable match has to be when we (Norwich City) beat Manchester United before they went on to win the league. They had all the superstars playing like Paul Scholes, Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney and yet we beat them 1-0. I’ll definitely say that was memorable,” reminisced Pilkington during a chat with Goal.

The 32-year-old further mentioned that scoring a goal in a winning cause against the eventual champions of that season was a great feeling.

“I am not really known for my header so I just closed my eyes and placed it in the top corner. Obviously scoring a goal against the eventual champions, a team as big as Manchester United worldwide, it was a really proud moment for me and my family.”

Born and brought up in Blackburn, Pilkington idolised English football legend Alan Shearer who used to play for from 1992-96. He was also mesmerized by Alan Shearer’s performance in the 1995-96 season where he had won the Golden Boot and had guided the team to a Premier League triumph.

“There are so many good players but my hero growing up was Alan Shearer. I am from Blackburn and he played for Blackburn Rovers. They won the Premier League in 1995-96 season and he was my hero at that time,” said the East Bengal player.

While representing the national team, the winger had played against Cristiano Ronaldo’s in an international friendly and had also faced during the 2014 World qualifiers, a game which featured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But Pilkington decided to choose Luis Suarez as the best ever player he has played against in terms of impact. The Uruguayan was an absolute nightmare for Norwich between 2012 and 2014 and had scored three hat-tricks against the Canaries.

“The best player I played against in actual terms of how he played against us on the pitch every time we played them, I will probably say is Luis Suarez,” said Pilkington. “He was unbelievable. He scored three hat-tricks in three games against us. He was brilliant.”

He also suggested that facing Ronaldo was also special for him but as he did not feature much in that match, he picked Suarez over the Portuguese.

“Playing against (Cristiano) Ronaldo, obviously he is one of the best players to ever play the game. I only played against him for a few minutes. The actual best player I have seen in a whole match has to be Suarez. He was brilliant for at that time, all amazing players. I am very lucky to play against them,” said Pilkington.