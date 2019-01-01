Ansu Fati: Can Barcelona starlet become the Champions League's youngest ever scorer?

The teenager’s scoring form puts him within striking distance of becoming the competition’s youngest scorer ever, should he find the net

Ansu Fati could beat Peter Ofori-Quaye’s record as the 's youngest scorer this season, and he has a chance to do so against on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old is in line for his debut in Europe’s elite club competition having made ’s 22-man squad for the showdown against Lucien Favre’s men in Westfalenstadion.

😃 Smile, and the whole world smiles with you 😃

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/gIBx68aRPw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2019

And should he find the target, he will eclipse the Ghanaian’s feat. Ofori-Quaye was aged 17 years and 195 days for Olympiacos against Rosenborg in October 1997.

Still 16 years and 322 days when Blaugrana begin their campaign in , the Guinea-Bissau prodigy has almost the entire season to achieve this feat should he fail to score against Die Borussen.

Fati scored and set up Frenkie de Jong in the Spaniards’ 5-2 trouncing of in Saturday’s clash.

Born in Bissau before moving to with his family as a child, Fati joined 's youth academy before signing for Barca at the age of 10.

Article continues below

Youngest Uefa Champions League scorers:

17 years 195 days: Peter Ofori-Quaye (Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 01/10/97)

17 years 216 days: Mateo Kovacic ( 1-7 , 07/12/11)

17 years 218 days: Cesc Fabregas ( 5-1 Rosenborg, 07/12/04)

17 years 218 days: Bojan Krkic ( 0-1 Barcelona, 01/04/08)

17 years 241 days: Martin Klein (Panathinaikos 2-1 Sparta Praha, 27/02/02)