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Harry Maguire will miss Manchester United's trip to Newcastle on Wednesday after picking up his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season in the 4-0 home defeat to Brentford. The suspension is another blow for Mauricio Pochettino, who is still searching for his first win as United boss and whose side have now conceded at least two goals in seven straight halves.

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Maguire booked late in Brentford rout

Maguire has been handed a one-match ban after being booked for a late sliding challenge on Dango Ouattara in the 86th minute of Saturday's defeat at Old Trafford, with Brentford already 3-0 up. As The Sun reports, it was the defender's fifth Premier League caution of the campaign, triggering an automatic suspension.

Players who pick up five yellow cards in their side's first 19 league matches are banned for one game, and Maguire has reached that mark after just 12 league games. He had previously been booked against Everton, Manchester City, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

United's defensive woes deepen

The 33-year-old will now miss the visit to St James' Park, adding to Pochettino's problems at the back. United have now conceded at least two goals in seven consecutive halves of Premier League football, becoming the first team in the competition's history to do so, after Callum Wilson's double and late goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade.

Maguire endured a difficult afternoon against Brentford, with the Bees exposing United's back line on the counter-attack. The England international's future is also uncertain, with the club reportedly looking increasingly unlikely to exercise the option of an extra year on his contract.

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Pochettino still searching for first win

Pochettino has managed just one draw from his first three matches in charge, having lost 4-0 at Liverpool, when Leny Yoro was sent off, before a 2-2 draw with Sporting in the Champions League. United remain 19th in the Premier League with just eight points.

They could drop to the bottom of the table if Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday. The defeat to Brentford also extended their winless run in the league to 10 games, the first time that has happened since January 1990.

Newcastle trip next for United

Pochettino must now find a solution at centre-back for Wednesday's trip to Newcastle, before Coventry visit Old Trafford next weekend in what already looks like a must-win game for the struggling Red Devils.