Another assist for Hakimi in Borussia Dortmund win against Werder Bremen

The Morocco international reached double figures in assists after yet another convincing display for Die Borussen

Achraf Hakimi grabbed his 10th assist of the campaign in ’s 2-0 win over in the on Saturday.

Dan-Axel Zagadou had fired the Black and Yellows ahead in the 52nd minute before the Moroccan international – on an overlap- raced onto the by-line before cutting back for Erling Haaland who fired home the winner.

It was the second game in succession these two linked up in the German top-flight.

With this assist, the loanee moved up to third on the Bundesliga assists statistics, with only Thomas Muller and Jodon Sancho notching more (14).

It was the 21-year-old’s fourth assist in his last three outings for the Bundesliga hopefuls as he continues to raise eye-brows amid reports Real Madrid fans want him back at the club.

Hakimi has featured in all 23 of Dortmund’s Bundesliga matches so far in this campaign and has lasted the entire duration on 18 of those.

Ahead of next month’s qualifiers, Vahid Halilhodzic would be pleased with the Atlas Lions’ international as they continue their resurgence after a dismal Africa Cup of Nations campaign in last year.