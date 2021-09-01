Andre-Frank Anguissa: Napoli sign Fulham midfielder

The Cameroon international will continue his professional career under manager Luciano Spalletti at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Fulham have announced the departure of Andre-Frank Anguissa to the Serie A outfit on loan for the 2021-22 campaign.

Before heading for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona side, the Cameroonian midfielder had extended his contract with the Cottagers until 2024.

The African star played a key role in the Cottagers’ squad during the 2020-21 season – featuring in 36 Premier League games – although Scott Parker’s men got demoted to the English second-tier.

So far this season, he has played in three league games for the Craven Cottage side, albeit, he will continue the rest of the season with the Parthenopeans.

“The club can confirm that Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has extended his contract with Fulham before joining Napoli on loan for the duration of this season,” the English Championship side wrote on their website.

“Anguissa's extended deal now ties him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2024.

“The midfielder has made 66 appearances so far for the Whites, including three this season, and now joins up with Luciano Spalletti’s side, who currently sits fifth in Serie A.

“We would like to wish Frank all the best during his loan spell in Italy.”

In Italy, Anguissa will be aiming to play his way into Luciano Spalletti’s first team that boasts Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski in midfield.

Thanks to this move, he becomes the sixth African player in Napoli. Others include Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Karim Zedadka (Algeria), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Faouzi Ghoulam (Algeria) and Adam Ounas (Algeria).



He was part of the Olympique Marseille squad that finished as runners-up in the Europa League for the 2017–18 season. And as such, his experience would prove pivotal in the Blues’ quest to win the same competition this term.

After the international window, he will join the rest of the team and could be available to make his debut when the club hosts Juventus on September 11.



Unbeaten in their last 16 matches in all competitions, Napoli would be hoping to extend their impressive form against the Old Lady.

On the international scene, Anguissa boasts 29 appearances for the Indomitable Lions and four goals to his credit since making his bow in a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia on March 24, 2017.