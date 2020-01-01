Andre Ayew: Swansea City talisman primed for South Wales derby against Cardiff City

The Ghana international looks ahead to Saturday's Championship clash against the Bluebirds

deputy captain Andre Ayew believes form will not matter when they take on South rivals in the Championship on Saturday.

The two sides are set for a matchday 18 showdown for pride and points.

While fourth-placed Swansea come into the game on the back of two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games this season, ninth-place Cardiff have one defeat and four victories in the corresponding matches.

“We all know what the game means to the fans, to our community. We know it is not a game like any other game, it is a big one,” Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

“But it is still three points to play for, so you have to make sure you don’t get carried away, focus on playing the way we want to play and as well as we can.

"If we do that we can make the fans proud."

Fans, a key fuelling factor of derby games, especially at the stadium, will be absent as the match is set to be played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 situation.

“The passion is always there, these are the best games when you have a full stadium," Ayew added.

"It’s not the case this time, but we know the fans will be watching the game and we want to make them and the city proud.

“Let’s not hide from it, it’s a big game. Form does not count, who is playing well or not does not count, it’s just a game you need to win for pride, for the club and the people.

“When we won last year, it was special, you can sense that you have made people happy and they enjoyed it. It was one of the best atmospheres I have played in.

“Covid has changed a lot of things in our lives, but it will not change how our fans will feel if we can win for them.”

Last season, visiting Swansea rose up to hold Cardiff to a 0-0 draw after registering a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture at Liberty Stadium.

Ayew, his club's top scorer so far this season (seven goals in 16 outings) will again be expected to lead the Jack Army's attack in their quest for Premier League promotion.