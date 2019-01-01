Andre Ayew: Swansea City suffer Championship home loss to Nottingham Forest

The second-tier table-toppers were unable to get the better of their visitors in South Wales

lost for the first time this season in the Championship, going down 1-0 to at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans were unbeaten before this game, winning five out of six and drawing just once, which has kept them atop the league standings.

Andre Ayew played all through the match, but could not inspire the Welsh side to victory, with Forest substitute Alfa Semedo scoring the only goal of the game in the 85th minute.

The older of the Ayew Brothers has featured four times in the Championship this season, scoring no goals, but providing two assists, which came in the 3-1 victory at Queens Park on August 21.

He did, however, score a brace in the 3-1 League Cup first-round win over Northampton Town.

It’s still a long road to Premier League promotion, but Swansea remain on top of the standings, and their next action will be away to next Saturday.